Horton-Tucker (illness) didn't participate in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus Sacramento, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, his absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against Sacramento.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Added to injury report•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Pops for 23 against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Draws start against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Logs 14 points in OT victory•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Limited results off bench•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Plays well in loss to Suns•