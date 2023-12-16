Horton-Tucker is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings with a non-COVID illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker pops up as the fourth Jazz player on the injury report with an illness, joining John Collins, Luka Samanic and Omer Yurtseven -- each of whom has been ruled out. Considering Utah's lengthy injury report, Horton-Tucker will be primed for a hefty workload if available. However, if he sits, expect Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio to handle more minutes.
