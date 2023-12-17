Horton-Tucker (illness) is available to face the Kings on Saturday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker was absent from shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus Sacramento, but it seems that was just a precautionary move, as the versatile guard is available and should handle his regular workload. Horton-Tucker has scored in double digits in his last six appearances.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Absent from shootaround•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Added to injury report•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Pops for 23 against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Draws start against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Logs 14 points in OT victory•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Limited results off bench•