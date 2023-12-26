Horton-Tucker (foot) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Horton-Tucker missed the past two games for Utah and was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update. Although he will be available Tuesday, it will be interesting to see what type of role he will play, as the Jazz are also getting Keyonte George (foot) back in the mix. Horton-Tucker has fared well in December, posting averages of 16.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.