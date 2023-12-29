Horton-Tucker (foot) recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in six minutes off the bench in Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Pelicans.

After missing two straight games with left foot soreness, Horton-Tucker was cleared to play Tuesday, but he didn't see any run in the Jazz's 130-118 win over the Spurs. Horton-Tucker checked back into the rotation three days later, albeit in a small role while both Kris Dunn (19 minutes) and Keyonte George (22 minutes) saw most of the run at point guard. While he could eventually carve out a larger role, Horton-Tucker's playing time will likely be suppressed in the short term while Utah is at full strength in the backcourt.