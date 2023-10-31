Horton-Tucker supplied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and eight assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Horton-Tucker lead Utah and assists while recording only one turnover. He also exceeded 10 points for the first time this season after entering Monday's contest shooting just 26.9 percent from the field. He seemingly has a comfortable edge over Collin Sexton for playing time.