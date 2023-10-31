Horton-Tucker supplied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and eight assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Horton-Tucker lead Utah and assists while recording only one turnover. He also exceeded 10 points for the first time this season after entering Monday's contest shooting just 26.9 percent from the field. He seemingly has a comfortable edge over Collin Sexton for playing time.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Continues shooting slump•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Solid numbers in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Excellent against LAC•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Scores 13 points with 13 shots•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Returning to Utah for 2023-24•