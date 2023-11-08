Horton-Tucker isn't starting Wednesday's game against Indiana, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker started the first eight games of the season but has had inconsistent results, averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. He'll take on a bench role Wednesday while Keyonte George makes his first career start.
