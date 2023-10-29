Horton-Tucker provided four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 126-104 loss to Phoenix.

Horton-Tucker has started the season averaging 7.3 points per game on 26.9 percent shooting. He also saw his minutes drop down to 16 minutes against the Suns and played just three minutes in the second half due to foul trouble and a large deficit. Horton-Tucker will look to turn things around Monday against the defending champion Nuggets.