Horton-Tucker ended Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers with 23 points (7-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes.

Horton-Tucker finished with at least 20 points, five assists and four rebounds for a fourth straight game. During that stretch, he's averaged 31.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds with 46/36/82 shooting splits. If Jordan Clarkson (finger) remains out, Horton-Tucker should continue to take advantage of increased usage over Utah's final three games of the season.