Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson were traded from the Lakers to the Jazz on Thursday for Patrick Beverley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After a promising sophomore campaign with the Lakers, Horton-Tucker was given a two-year, $19.8 million contract in August 2021. The team was let down, however. While Horton-Tucker's counting stats mostly improved -- partially due to increased playing time -- he shot just 41.6 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from three. In win-now mode, the Lakers decided to move on from the young wing and trade him to the rebuilding Jazz. With Utah, Horton-Tucker should have increased opportunities to develop and show off his skillset rather than being a pure role player next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A seemingly-inevitable trade of Donovan Mitchell could open things up even more, and many of Utah's other veterans are presumably on the trade block. There's a scenario where Horton-Tucker is worth taking a flier on in standard leagues, but that will depend on who's on the roster before the season starts.