Horton-Tucker posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

When Collin Sexton (hamstring) left in the first quarter, Horton-Tucker's role saw an immediate boost. He produced a solid all-around game, which even included a couple of blocks. The 22-year-old is averaging exactly seven assists over the last five games. If Sexton were to miss time after the All-Star Break, Horton-Tucker could have some relevance with an expanded role.