Horton-Tucker recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to the Rockets.

Horton-Tucker has been quiet so far, but the former Laker turned in his best stat line with the Jazz Monday evening. The Jazz are in rebuild mode, so there is room for many players to make an impact, and Horton-Tucker is one of many valuable additions who could contribute down the road. He still lacks the necessary production to be fantasy-relevant, however.