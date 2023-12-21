Horton-Tucker ended with 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Cleveland.

The double-double was his first of the season as Horton-Tucker took full advantage of the absences of Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot). THT has started three of four games since George was sidelined, but the 23-year-old guard's turnaround began at the beginning of December. Horton-Tucker has scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.1 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.6 steals over that stretch as he puts a bumpy start to the season behind him.