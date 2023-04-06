Horton-Tucker (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's matchup against Oklahoma City, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Horton-Tucker was initially listed as probable, so while he still has a chance to suit up, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Thursday's 9:00 p.m. ET tipoff. If he joins Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) on the sideline, Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji and Johnny Juzang would all be candidates for increased roles in Utah's backcourt.