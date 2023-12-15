Horton-Tucker will start Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.
Keyonte George is out with a foot injury, and he'll miss at least one more game Saturday against the Kings. Horton-Tucker has a nice opportunity in the short term to see plenty of usage as one of Utah's primary ball-handlers.
