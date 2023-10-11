Horton-Tucker posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Horton-Tucker emerged as a reliable bench alternative for the Jazz during the 2022-23 season and averaged a career-best 10.7 points per game, though he also chipped in with 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.6 steals per contest. Horton-Tucker could find himself as a regular starter in 2023-24, but it wouldn't be shocking if he heads back to a bench role if he has a slow start.