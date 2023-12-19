Horton-Tucker notched 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 125-108 win over the Nets.

Horton-Tucker got just his second start over his past 19 games, as both Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot) were unable to suit up. Horton-Tucker took advantage of the opportunity with arguably his best game of the campaign, tallying a season-high point total on a very efficient shooting like that included a 5-for-7 mark from three-point range. The fifth-year pro finished with an identical 27/6/3 line as backcourt mate Collin Sexton, though Sexton was far less efficient from the field with a 6-for-17 mark. Horton-Tucker has scored in double digits in eight straight games and has tallied at least four dimes five times over that stretch. He could be a worthwhile fantasy pickup with Clarkson set to miss multiple weeks.