Horton-Tucker is probable for Thursday's game versus the Thunder due to left ankle soreness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It is unclear when Horton-Tucker picked up his ankle injury, but it isn't expected to keep him out of the lineup Thursday. The 22-year-old has started in Utah's last 19 games and is averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 29.1 minutes across that span.