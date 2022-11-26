Horton-Tucker posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Horton-tucker is shooting an abysmal 25.4 percent from three this season and 39.3 percent from the field. Unless the 22-year-old forward starts seeing well over his average of 16.9 minutes per game, fantasy managers should look to avoid relying on him in all formats.