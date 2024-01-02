Horton-Tucker has logged two consecutive DNP-CDs, while making just one appearance across Utah's last six contests.

Prior to this stretch of near complete removal from the rotation, Horton-Tucker had logged back-to-back starts with 30 minutes. Keyonte George, Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio have been on the rise of late, but Horton-Tucker leads all Utah players with a plus-9.1 net rating per 100 possessions this season -- excluding garbage time. Although that metric can be dictated by who Horton-Tucker shares the floor with, it's unclear why he's been entirely scrapped from Utah's lineups at this time.