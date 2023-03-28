Horton-Tucker closed Monday's 117-103 loss to the Suns with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Horton-Tucker closed to within two rebounds and two assists of a triple-double Monday, a strong start to the week for anyone holding him in standard formats. Unfortunately, his percentages remain an issue, as does his tendency to turn the ball over. If you can look beyond his glaring flaws, he should remain a must-roster player ROS.