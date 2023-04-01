Horton-Tucker recorded 28 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to Boston.

Horton-Tucker capitalized on the absences of Collin Sexton (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Lauri Markkanen (hand) once again Friday, following up his career-high 41-point outing with an all-around performance. He led the Jazz in points and assists in the game and should remain a valuable fantasy option for as long as Utah battles the injury bug.