Horton-Tucker closed Monday's 117-103 loss to the Suns with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Horton-Tucker closed to within two rebounds and two assists of a triple-double Monday, a strong start to the week for anyone who kept him active. Unfortunately for those in category leagues, Horton-Tucker's percentages remain an issue, as does his tendency to turn the ball over. If managers can look beyond his glaring flaws in terms of efficiency, Horton-Tucker should be a roster-worthy player in 12-team leagues, especially while both Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) remain out.