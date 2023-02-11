Horton-Tucker amassed nine points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Friday's 122-116 victory over the Raptors.

It was Ochai Agbaji who got the start in place of Jordan Clarkson (illness), but Horton-Tucker made a bigger impact in this one. Horton-Tucker usually offers a good amount of upside in counting stats when the minutes are there, but his shooting percentages and turnovers hold him back in category leagues.