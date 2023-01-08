Horton-Tucker totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 loss to the Bulls.

After a recent stretch of five straight games in which he was outside of the rotation, Horton-Tucker has re-entered the Jazz's backcourt mix the past two games in place of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who hasn't left the bench in coach's decisions. Horton-Tucker looks as though he'll hold down a reserve role on the wing until the Jazz get Collin Sexton (hamstring) back from injury.