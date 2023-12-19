Horton-Tucker is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn will swap roles Monday, with Dunn available to come off the bench. Horton-Tucker will be joined by Collin Sexton in Utah's starting backcourt Monday.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Will play off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Available to face Sacramento•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Absent from shootaround•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Added to injury report•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Pops for 23 against Portland•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Draws start against Portland•