Horton-Tucker (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Horton-Tucker missed his first game of the season Thursday and is in danger of being sidelined again. Jordan Clarkson (hamstring) may return from a lengthy absence Saturday, so even if Horton-Tucker is cleared to suit up, he'll presumably have a smaller role than usual.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Excels in starting role•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Gets starting nod•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Will play off bench Saturday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Available to face Sacramento•