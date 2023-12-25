Horton-Tucker (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Horton-Tucker has missed back-to-back games due to a foot injury. He was also listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's win over Toronto before being ruled out, so the designation doesn't offer much optimism. Keyonte George (foot) is also questionable, so it's unclear what Utah's backcourt rotation will look like.