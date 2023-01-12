Horton-Tucker (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Horton-Tucker may miss his third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. If he's unable to suit up against Orlando, his next chance to play is Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Out again•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Out with ankle injury•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Gets 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Only three minutes Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Returns to bench•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Turns things around Saturday•