Horton-Tucker had five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Horton-Tucker posted a fairly well-rounded stat line during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Lakers, but he was held in check a day later with one of his worst fantasy performances of the season. Over his seven appearances since taking on a bench role, he's averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game.