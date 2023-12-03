Horton-Tucker recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 overtime victory over Portland.

Subpar play caused Horton-Tucker to lose his starting gig in early November, and his struggles continued from the bench. HIs 14 points in the OT win snapped a single-digit scoring slump where he averaged only 5.5 points over six games. His good fortune is likely brief, as his production will fall upon Jordan Clarkson's (thigh) return.