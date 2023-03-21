Horton-Tucker posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 128-120 victory over the Kings.

Horton-Tucket got the start but didn't make a significant impact, struggling from the field and barely reaching double-digit scoring figures as Kris Dunn outplayed him with a double-double off the bench. Horton-Tucker has been playing well since being promoted to the starting unit, though, averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game over his last 11 appearances.