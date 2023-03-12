Horton-Tucker finished Saturday's 119-111 victory over the Hornets with 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes.

Horton-Tucker erupted for the second-biggest scoring output of his career. A 40-point effort last season serves as a reminder that Horton-Tucker has flashed booming upside at times. He's now scored 20-plus points in three straight games. In a depleted Utah backcourt, ride the wave.