Horton-Tucker is in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Horton-Tucker will move into the starting lineup with Jordan Clarkson (hip) out. Saturday will mark his first start of the season.
More News
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Fails to score in loss•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Records first double-double•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Solid against former squad•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Struggles in win Saturday•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Provides scoring off bench•
-
Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker: Diverse stat line from bench•