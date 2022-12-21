Horton-Tucker closed with one assist over three minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 victory over the Pistons.

Horton-Tucker continues to be one of the more disappointing players thus far this season, logging a season-low three minutes Tuesday. Despite coming into what many saw as a favorable situation, his role has actually reduced when compared to previous years. Currently outside the top 300 in standard formats, even those in deeper formats would be better off targeting a player with more intrigue given Horton-Tucker's apparent lack of appeal.