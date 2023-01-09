Horton-Tucker (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against Cleveland, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Horton-Tucker was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to an ankle injury after posting 12 points and five assists during Saturday's loss to the Bulls. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll remain out for at least one additional contest. Collin Sexton (hamstring) also remains out, so Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Malik Beasley and Ochai Agbaji will be candidates for increased roles behind Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson for a second straight game.