Horton-Tucker (ankle) won't suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers.

This will be the third straight game on the sidelines for THT, which should result in another start for Kris Dunn. Over the past two games, Dunn has come through with averages of 20.5 points, 11.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 triples, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.0 turnovers per contest on 65.2 percent shooting.