Horton-Tucker has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain.

Horton-Tucker was a late scratch Sunday after posting 12 points and five assists during Saturday's loss to the Bulls. Collin Sexton (hamstring) is also out, so Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Malik Beasley and Ochai Agbaji are candidates for increased roles behind Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson.