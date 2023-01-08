Horton-Tucker totaled 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 loss to the Bulls.

Horton-Tucker saw an increase in minutes Saturday night, most attributed to a DNP designation for Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While the former Laker scored in double-digits and dished out five assists, don't consider him other than for a potential stream depending on how this rotation plays out next game.