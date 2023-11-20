Horton-Tucker registered 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 140-137 double-overtime loss to the Suns.

Horton-Tucker needed a performance like this in the worst way, as his fantasy trajectory was heading down prior to Sunday. In his previous three games, Horton-Tucker was averaging a mere 8.6 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. Keyonte George had an off game Sunday, but it still seems like the coaching staff is comfortable rolling with him as their starter going forward.