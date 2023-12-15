Horton-Tucker produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old guard scored in double digits for the sixth straight game to begin December while producing his best offensive performance since he poured in 25 points against the Suns on Nov. 19. Horton-Tucker is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.0 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals on the month while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, and he should continue to see elevated usage as long as Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot) remain sidelined.