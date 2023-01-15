Horton-Tucker notched 20 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the 76ers.

Horton-Tucker made the most of a bad situation, scoring a season-high 20 points as the Jazz almost pulled one out of the fire against the 76ers. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, the fact he has only played more than 20 minutes on five occasions this season needs to be accounted for when considering him in standard formats.