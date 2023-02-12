Horton-Tucker produced 23 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Knicks.

Horton-Tucker served as a rare source of scoring in this one by shooting 66.7 percent from the field while continuing to showcase his passing ability. He's dished out six or more assists in three straight matchups, but Saturday marked his first time reaching the 20-point threshold since Jan. 14. Horton-Tucker continues to produce at a higher level than Ochai Agbaji, who saw only 19 minutes compared to Horton-Tucker's 27 in the loss.