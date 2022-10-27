Horton-Tucker closed Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Rockets with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes.

Horton-Tucker managed to make an impact across the board in this one, setting new season-highs in points, rebounds and assists. Though the 2022-23 campaign is just getting started, he's shown early on that he can contribute for fantasy managers in a number of ways, even if he doesn't consistently score in double figures.