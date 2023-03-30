Horton-Tucker racked up a career-high 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-117 victory over San Antonio.

The Jazz continue to play without Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (finger), and with Kelly Olynyk (illness) and All-Star Lauri Markkanen (hand) also joining them on the sideline Wednesday, even more opportunity opened up for Horton-Tucker to take on elevated usage. Though efficiency has often been an issue for Horton-Tucker in his 16-game run as a starter, he was firing on all cylinders Wednesday, as he was accurate from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line en route to a new career-high mark in the scoring department. Fantasy managers should still plan for him to have some poor shooting nights moving forward, but until both of Sexton and Clarkson are back in the fold, Horton-Tucker should be a strong source of counting stats while he continues to handle a 25-to-35-minute role.