Horton-Tucker amassed 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Horton-Tucker scored 20-plus points for the first time since Feb. 11, and he did so by shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He also was busy at the charity stripe, where he knocked down six of seven tries. Horton-Tucker has now started six straight games and is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks over this stretch.