Horton-Tucker closed with 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 loss to the Wizards.

Horton-Tucker knocked down 2-of-3 shots for five points and dished out four assists in just seven minutes of action in the first half. He remained solid on limited minutes in the second half, collecting seven points on 1-of-4 shooting while also knocking down five of six free-throw attempts and handing out another four assists. The Jazz guard tied his teammate Mike Conley with a game-high 10 assists on the night, while also recording his first double-double of the season.