Horton-Tucker ended Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Magic with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes.

Horton-Tucker ended just two assists away from reaching his first double-double and tied his season-high mark in dimes. He also scored in double digits after delivering a subpar display in his previous outing against the Grizzlies, where he produced just nine points across 23 minutes on Nov. 1. Horton-Tucker has mixed double-digit and single-digit scoring performances, and while he has proven to be a player who can fill the stat sheet on a given night, he needs to be more consistent as a scoring weapon in order to maximize his fantasy upside.