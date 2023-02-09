Horton-Tucker finished Wednesday's 143-118 loss to the Timberwolves with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-3 FT), six assists, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes.

After failing to leave the bench in each of the previous four games in coach's decision, Horton-Tucker reclaimed a spot in the rotation with Utah shipping out all of Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley ahead of Wednesday's contest in a three-team deal involving the Lakers and Timberwolves. The Jazz received three players back in the deal, but Russell Westbrook appears likely to be bought out by Utah, while Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones look to be fringe rotation options, at best. As a result, Horton-Tucker looks as though he could have a pathway to a regular role on the second unit, barring any major chances to the Utah roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.