Horton-Tucker opted into his $11 million player for 2023-24 on Tuesday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Horton-Tucker averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes across 65 games in 2022-23. While he did struggle with efficiency, posting 41.9/28.6/75.0 shooting splits, he still figures to be a rotation piece for Utah in 2023-24. Despite going into his fifth NBA season, Horton-Tucker is still only 22 and fits the Jazz's youth movement.